MACAULAY FELICITATES UDUAGHAN AT 66

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has rejoiced with a former Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Macaulay in a statement issued in Asaba extoled Uduaghan’s virtues especially in his sojourn in the government of Delta State between 1999 and 2015.

In particular, he said that the former Governor would be remembered for his policies and progromme that engendered peace and security in the State.

Macaulay who is the Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) prayed God Almighty to keep him in divine health always and the grace to continue to contribute more for the growth of the state and the nation in general.

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG to Delta State Government