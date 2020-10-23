EndSARS Protests: GOV WIKE LISTS TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR JUDICAL PANEL OF ENQUIRY

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike today innaugurated a Judicial Commision Of Inquiry to investigate alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental human rights of citizens committed by Officers, Men and Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force particularly the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.

The Commission which has the underlisted membership is expected to submit its report in sixty day (60)

1. Hon. Justice C.I.Uriri(rtd)-Chairman

2. Mrs Florence Amiesimaka (FIDA)

3. Tonye Ibisiki, Esq, (Nigerian Bar Association)

4. Karl Chinedu Uchegbu( Civil Society)

5. Chijioke Ihunwo(Youth Group)

6. Rev. Richard Opara(Religious Group)

7. Mrs Bella Ebeku( Women Group)

8. Dr. George Nwaeke(Secretary) and

9. Barr. Somiete Inko-Tariah( Counsel to the Commission)

The Commission also has the following as its terms of reference:

1. Ascertain and identify the remote and immediate causes of alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental human rights of citizens committed by officers men and operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.

2. Ascertain whether any of the officers, Men or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) involved in any acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental human rights and/or any atrocities in Rivers state was sponsored, counselled and/or procured by any person, group of persons, or officer of Rivers State Governmment by whatever designation called.

3. Identify the person or group of persons who counselled, procured and/or sponsored alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and/or violation of rights of citizens committed by officers men and operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.

4. Identify the officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) who carried out, committed and/ or participated in the commission of alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and/or violation of fundamental human rights of citizens including other atrocities in Rivers State.

5. Identify the victims of the said acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights and/or committed by officers, Men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.

6.

Ascertain the motive if any of the officers, Men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) who participated in the commission of alleged acts of violence, torture, murder, brutality and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State.

7. Ascertain whether any of the victims of the alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities is being held in detention of custody and the identity of such victim and place of detention.

8. Ascertain if any public or private facility was damaged or confiscated by alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers state and the degree of such damage.

9. Make appropriate recommendations to Governemnt on measures and means of preventing the occurrence of such acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights by officers, Men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.

10. Make appropriate recommendations on how to hold every officer and operative of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) involved in the alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights in Rivers state to account for such acts.

11. Recommend appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on the pepertrators of the said acts of violence, torture, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State and/or any person whether government official or not, found to have subverted any extant law or regulation or was in re-election of duty.

12. Make other appropriate recommendations based on their findings as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance.

13. Submit its Report to the Governor of Rivers State within Sixty (60) days from the date of it’s first sitting.

