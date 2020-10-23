MACAULAY PUTS OFF BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS IN HONOUR OF VICTIMS OF COVID-19, #EndSARS

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has canceled merriments and celebrations meant to mark his 60th birthday anniversary. He turns 60 on Sunday, the 25th of this month.

The cancellation of the celebrations is in deference to the present happenings in the country arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Oleh nine killings in Isoko and #ENDSARS protests.

In a statement issued Friday, October 23rd, Macaulay said: “Though my 60th birthday is worth celebrating, I am dedicating the day to the souls of my friends and all those who lost their lives to Covid-19, Oleh nine deaths and the Nigerian youths who are presently giving their lives in the struggle to give us a better country.”

As a result, he disclosed that there will be no formal celebrations on his birthday, and thanked everyone who had wished to be with him on that day especially outside Asaba.

Macaulay who is the Director General (DG) of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), regretted the development, but stressed: “This time calls for sober reflection and prayers for our dear country instead of celebrations.”

Stella L. Odika

PRO, WUEDA