DUMO LULU-BRIGGS INSTALLED AS HEAD CHIEF OF YOUNG-BRIGGS ORUWARI HOUSE OF ABONNEMA, DECLARED INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) OF ORUWARI BRIGGS HOUSE/KALABARI KINGDOM

By David Diai

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers born oil industry titan, distinguished legal luminary, frontline political figure and philanthropist per excellence, has been installed as the Head Chief of the Young-Briggs Oruwari House of Abonnema and declared the INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) of the Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom.

The historic installation of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the Head Chief of the Young-Briggs Oruwari House of Abonnema was performed in a low-key, yet very colourful, genuine and unadulterated traditional ceremony in his hometown Abonnema, Kalabari Kingdom and the unparalleled significance of his declaration as the INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) of the Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom, achieves incontrovertible authority as he seamlessly takes over the traditional leadership of the Oruwari-Briggs House from his father, the phenomenal High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari Kingdom and Paramount Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema, who transited to eternal glory on December 27, 2018.

Opuda, as he was fondly known, was a renowned Nigerian elder statesman, political collosus, mercurial businessman and matchless philanthropist, who was born on May 22, 1930 in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, into two illustrious Kalabari families.

His father, the late Benson Lulu-Briggs of the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonemma, was the grand son of the legendary Chief Iniikeirori Young Briggs (Oruwari II), the legendary merchant prince, founder, and sole defender of Abonnema. His mother, the late Rachael Kioba Harrison Kio Lawson of the Atonaye Pakaa (Pepple) of King Amachree Royal House, was the first daughter of the late Chief Harrison Kio Lawson.

Chief Dumo O.B Lulu-Briggs is the scion of this noble lineage and iconic family and on Saturday, October 24, 2020 he majestically and yet with great humility, accepted his installation as the Head Chief of the Young-Briggs Oruwari House of Abonnema and the declaration that confirmed him as the INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) of the Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom.

His acceptance speech reads thus:

I FEEL HONOURED – Chief Dumo O.B Lulu-Briggs

With deep sense of humility, I am glad to announce to you that I was earlier today installed as the Head Chief of the Young-Briggs Oruwari House of Abonnema and declared the INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) of the Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom. This happened in a low-key traditional ceremony in my hometown Abonnema, Kalabari Kingdom.

I dedicate this lifetime honor from my people to the glorious memory of my Late father, High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the INIKIERIOARI 5 (V) of Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom, and to everyone who has been loving and patient with us.

I am grateful to God for his enduring grace and blessings. And I am delightedly thankful to my family Chiefs, men, women and youths who have demonstrated their invaluable confidence in me. I pray for God’s divine wisdom and mercy as I commit myself earnestly to the task of offering sincere and productive leadership for the good of my people, to the service of mankind and to the glory of God.

Congratulations to Chief (Barr.) Dumo O.B Lulu-Briggs, the INIKIERIOARI 6 (VI) of the Oruwari Briggs House/Kalabari Kingdom.



