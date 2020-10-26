EndSARS Protest: DELTA MONARCHS APPEAL TO YOUTHS FOR CALM

Nigerian Youths have been called upon to exercise restraint and give peace a chance in their protest against police brutality in the country.

The leadership of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum gave the advice in a five point communique issued at the end of a security meeting attended by Local Government Chairmen, Security Chiefs and Vigilante Heads in Delta North at Owa Royal Palace, Owa Oyibu,Ika North East Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the Forum and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 who presented the communique on behalf of other Monarchs, appreciated the peaceful atmosphere in which the #endSARS protest was conducted all over the country before it was hijacked by hoodlums.

While acknowledging that their voices have been heard, the Delta Royal Fathers remarked that Government should be given chance to reflect on the issues raised with a view to fashioning out workable and enduring solutions saying that two wrongs don’t make a right.

They also urged government to leverage on the #EndARS protest to address the multi faceted development problems plaguing the Nation including improving conditions of service in the Nigerian police force.

The Delta North Traditional Rulers condoled with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during the events of the few weeks within the country.

The Monarchs also sympathized with Nigerians who either lost their personal effects and properties or suffered inconveniences during the period expressing the hope that Nigeria will be great again.

The meeting was attended by about 25 Traditional Rulers from within Delta North Senatorial District, Security personnel and Heads of Vigilante groups in Communities in delta North.