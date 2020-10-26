MY THOUGHTS, ACTIONS’LL ALWAYS BE FOR BENEFIT OF NIGERIANS – Hon. Igbakpa

The member representing Ethiope federal constituency, Rep Ben Igbakpa has described the attack on his business mall in Sapele local government area of Delta State as a collateral damage

The mall, located along Ajogodo road, was invaded by the hoodlums who carted away goods worth millions of naira despite the 48hours curfew imposed on the state by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The lawmaker in a statement said the incident was an act of evil, but will not stop him from contributing his quota towards a better Nigeria of our dreams.

He said: “My business premise in Sapele was vandalised and plundered by crooks masquerading as protesters.

“As one who has been a forerunner in the campaign to #EndPoliceBrutality and #BadGovernanceInNigeria, I view this as collateral damage.

“In my brief to Governor Okowa, I reinstated my belief that government must always consider the common good and pay attention to the critical needs of our youths to create opportunities and to check restiveness.

“My thoughts and actions will always be for the benefit of Nigerians. I admit that my loss today is nothing compared to the grief that has been overtly expressed over the last weeks.

“We will continue to engage all members of our communities to achieve sustainable peace and human capacity development.

“Despite this evil act, it won’t stop me from contributing my own quota towards a better Nigeria of our dream. Where the son of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody.”

It will be recalled that hoodlums, on Friday, October 23rd, vandalized the popular mall in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State and carted away valuable goods, in defiance of a 48-hour curfew imposed on the state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday morning, with the intent to halt further widespread destruction of life and property by suspected hoodlums disguised as #EndSARS protesters.

The widespread destruction and vandalization of government and private assets and facilities had been triggered nationwide, after the October 20 incident at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, where protesters were shot at by suspected souldiers and many casualties were recorded, thus galvanizing hoodlums to unleash an orgy of terror, which got to Sapele in Delta State and resulted in the massive looting and vandalization of the popular mall owned by the Federal lawmaker, amongst other facilities.

More damage would have been done according to witnesses, but for the eventual arrival of operatives of the Nigerian Army, 19 Battalion, Koko, following a distress call.

The widespread destruction and vandalization, including the carnage visited on Asaba, the state capital, prompted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to warm on Saturday, October 24th, that the state government would not fold it’s arms and watch idly, as hoodlums hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protest perpetrate arson and destruction of public and private assets in the state.

The governor who said that he was in support of the reforms in the country being championed by the #EndSARS peaceful protesters, decried the fact that the peaceful process had been hijacked by miscreants to loot, maim, kill and cause unrest in the state. even as he called on residents of the state to be vigilant and also synergise with security operative and government in fashioning out ways to arrest and prosecute those behind the dastardly act.

“I know that is not the intention of those who started the protest but the criminal elements among us have come in and tried to perpetrate this level of arson and violence. It’s obviously unacceptable, and our people must generally condemn it and I believe that even our youths, themselves, are quite unhappy with this.

“I urge our youths to stay vigilant because we cannot allow miscreants and criminals to destroy our collective will to develop this place,’’ he said.