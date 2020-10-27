DELTA ASSEMBLY  PLEDGES  CONTINUOUS COOPERATION WITH  EXECUTIVE TO SUSTAIN DEVELOPMENT

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that the state Assembly is more than ready to cooperate with the Executive to develop a smart, sustainable and knowledge-based state and an economy that will be the envy of all.

In his welcome remarks on Tuesday at the year 2021 budget presentation by the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Speaker said that with the feat achieved by the Governor’s five years in office, there is no doubting the responsiveness and readiness of the House to continue to support the State Government through passage of people-oriented and development driven legislation and said; “We are more than ready to cooperate with the Executive to develop a smart, sustainable and knowledge-based state and an economy that will be the envy of all”.

While welcoming the Governor and members of his entourage officially to the hallowed Chamber of the State Assembly for the presentation of the Year 2021 Budget Estimates, tagged; “Budget Of Recovery” the Speaker said that; “This is one moment Deltans look forward to every year with high optimism. Your Excellency, around this time last year, you were here to present the Year 2020 Budget Proposal, itemizing your projections for the outgoing year. Today, with the remarkable support of this Honourable House, we are all witnesses to the jobs done so far as regards infrastructural development/renewal and wealth creation.

“The completion and commissioning of several road projects across the three Senatorial districts and the ongoing work on the Ughelli/Asaba Dualisation among other completed and ongoing infrastructural projects too numerous to mention are pointers to your success story. Again, I will not fail to commend Your Excellency on the ongoing Ultra Modern Secretariat being built by this government that will provide accommodation for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies”, he said.

The Speaker added that; “This could not have been realized without the Legislative support of this Honourable House. It is imperative therefore, to give all the appreciation to God Almighty who made our yearnings and aspirations for the good people of Delta State in the year 2020 a reality to a reasonable extent as well as for keeping us safe till this moment”.

According to him, the year 2020 has been very challenging as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic, saying economies of the world have suffered severe downturn due to travel and business restrictions and noted that; “As a state, we were not immune from the adverse effect of the pandemic. However, we must commend Your Excellency for your foresight and proactive approach in revising the Year 2020 Budget to meet the economic reality of the time. With this masterstroke, the state gained more traction to birth projects and programmes despite the Covid-19 challenges”.

He said; “Honourable colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is today presenting the Year 2021 Budget Estimates for consideration by the House. Without an iota of doubt, I believe that the Year 2021 Budget Estimates His Excellency will present this morning will advance the Stronger Delta Vision of the state government”.

Rt.Hon Oborevwori stated that the House will not rest on its oars in scrutinizing the Budget to deliver on its promises in meeting the aspirations of the people, adding that; “Essentially, we are duty-bound to painstakingly examine the details of the Budget for the purpose of transforming same for the benefits of all Deltans”.

“Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me assure all present that this House, through effective oversight, will ensure that the 2021 Budget Estimates deliver on its promises to ensure that the Stronger Delta Initiative of His Excellency is firmly on course by focusing on infrastructure development, wealth creation, inclusive growth and prioritizing the wellbeing of Deltans”, he said.

The Speaker reassured the Governor of the readiness of Honourable Members of the House of Assembly to partner with his administration to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision.