RIVERS GOVT TO EMPLOY 5, 000 YOUTHS INTO STATE CIVIL SERVICE; CIVIL SERVANTS FROM GRADE LEVEL 1 TO 10 TO RESUME WORK.

Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, Rivers State Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the employment of 5000 youths into the State Civil Service.

The approval was given during its meeting on Wednesday 28th, October 2020, which was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and held at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed in a statement that briefing journalists after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo said the youths must not be more than 35 years.

He said there are existing vacancies in the civil service needing Engineers, Lawyers, Medical Doctors, Technicians and other fields of profession that these youths will fill.

Also addressing journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike administration will cushion the employment gap in the state.

Nsirim also said that the council approved that civil servants that were asked to stay back at home during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work on Monday 2nd November, 2020.

“Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10 who have been at home because of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work Monday November 2nd 2020. Similarly, bars that have been closed down since COVID-19 lockdown are to open , while night clubs will remain closed” he said.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications

According to the Commissioner council also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle that has moved the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to take charge of the Ministry of Works.

He said the current Commissioner for Works will now head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he is replacing moves to the Ministry of Transport.

Nsirim stated that the current Commissioner for Transport will now be in charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

The Information Commissioner also said council decided that the Rebisi Flyover will be commissioned on the 7th November, 2020 by the Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola (SAN).

Nsirim informed that Public Bars that were closed for business due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic are now to open, while night clubs will remain closed.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia said the council approval for the employment of 5000 youths shows that governor Wike is youth friendly.

Prince Ohia, Rivers State Commissioner for Youths

