Eid-el Maulud: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS TASKS LEADERS, URGES UNITY AMONG NIGERIANS   

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians, especially the leaders, at all levels across the country, to use the 2020 Eid-el Maulud celebration to realign themselves to the path of truth, justice, honesty, peace and selfless service for the good of all.

The lawmakers in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday, emphasized that such is the only way to ensure the stability, unity and development of the nation as well as restore calm among the citizenry.

The minority leaders stressed that Eid-el Maulud “presents us all with an immeasurable opportunity to rededicate ourselves as well as refocus and redirect our collective efforts towards the unity, stability and development of our country by rekindling the virtues of honesty, equity, love and above all the fear of God and pursuit of justice in our dealings with one another

“Furthermore, the Eid-el Maulud reinforces our hope in the kindness and mercies of God towards mankind, for which we must show gratitude by surrendering to His will by being upright and honest while showing love, kindness and forgiveness to one another, especially at this trying time”, Elumelu stressed.

The Minority caucus expressed optimism that the nation will surmount its challenges and embrace a bright, virile and prosperous future as leaders and citizens eschew all divisive tendencies and work together in unity.

The lawmakers prayed for the unity and prosperity of the nation and urged all Nigerians to use the Eid-el Maulud as a turning point in the collective task of building a united and prosperous nation where all will be happy.

On its part, the minority caucus assured that it would not relent but redouble its legislative activities in protecting and enhancing the aspiration of all Nigerians.