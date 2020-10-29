RIVERS SSG HAILS SUPREME COURT JUDGMENT ON SOKU OIL FIELDS, URGES ALL IJAWS TO EMBRACE PEACE, BROTHERHOOD

PRESS RELEASE

DR TAMMY DANAGOGO HAILS SUPREME COURT JUDGMENT ON SOKU OIL FIELDS:

-Urges All Our Ijaws Brothers To Now Tow The Path Of Peace.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, has expressed joy over the Supreme Court Verdict on Soku Oil wells, stating that the Apex court judgment will usher in more peace at the Soku Oilfields and it’s environs.

While interacting with journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Dr Danagogo said, that the Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday has reaffirmed the common saying that the Judiciary still remains the last hope for all.

‘As the last hope of the common man, I have never doubted that the judiciary would do what is right and what is just. The people of Soku who are Kalabari- Ijaws in Rivers state do not wish to be ceded to Bayelsa State. We remain thankful to God, Governor Wike and the Supreme court and continue to hope for peace and co-operation with our Nembe – Ijaw brothers in the sister State of Bayelsa ’’ he said.

He commended His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON for his commitment and focus in defending the course of the Kalabari Ijaws, while delivering the dividends of democracy in the State. He noted particularly that rather than pay lip service to the issue, play politics with it and play to the public gallery as was done by some of his predecessors, he has been dogged, strategic and courageous in confronting it headlong from day one.

The SSG further urged all Ijaws in Rivers and Bayelsa States to always tow the path of peace by abiding with the court judgement.

“As ijaw brothers , we have always lived in peace, and should continue to do so in the light of the well considered decisions of our courts on the matter,” he added.

Juliana Masi

Press Officer

To the Secretary to the State Govt.

Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt