RIVERS ASSEMBLY LAUDS GOV WIKE ON JOB CREATION

The Rivers State House of Assembly, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike on his plans to create 5,000 jobs for Rivers Youths in the State Civil Service

Chairman, House Committee on Youths Empowerment and Employment, Hon Igwe Aforji, who gave this commendation in an interview, said the gesture of Governor Wike proves his commitment to the development of residents of the state, especially the youths.

Hon Igwe Aforji also commended Governor Wike on his projects, particularly the flyovers, the Cassava plants and the internal roads in parts of GRA which, according to him, will also create jobs for the youths of the state.

The House Committee Chairman further added that his committee would monitor and ensure that youths from all 23 Local Government areas benefit from the massive employment and while urging the youths to remain focused and supportive of the administration of Gov Wike, charged them to also protect the facilities and infrastructure built by the state government in their areas.

“This is a good one for Rivers State and this is a brilliant initiative of His Excellency the Governor of Rivers State. This was one of his inaugural promises for the youths, alongside the five flyovers currently happening in the state and so we, from the state assembly, we want to thank His Excellency for this gesture.

“This is the kind of leader we all voted for, he is a leader that is focused, he is a leader that is organized, that listens to the youths and so with the current happenings in the country you can see that the Governor has re-adjusted himself to accomodate the youths, especially in the civil service jobs. He is appreciated,” Aforji enthused.

Source: Allwell Ene (Facebook Timeline)