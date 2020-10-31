Education: SCHOOLS TO RESUME ON NOVEMBER 2 IN DELTA; TELECLASS TO BEGIN SAME DAY

Public and private schools in Delta State are to resume academic activities on Monday, November 2, 2020 after about a week break occasioned by the hijack of the peaceful Endsars protest by hoodlums who were bent on causing insecurity in the state.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba today (30/10/2020) said that the reopening of the schools is in line with the directive of the Governor of the state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that academic activities should resume on Monday.

He called on school heads to continue to enforce the obedience of Covid-19 protocols by their pupils and students to avoid the spread of the disease.

Mr. Ukah stated that officials of the ministry will continue to monitor activities in the schools to ensure strict adherence to the directive adding that defaulters face the risk of having their schools closed down.

He said that the resumption of nursery schools is been reviewed and announcement for the beginning of academic activities for them will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, the airing of the ministry’s open distance learning radio and television programme, ‘teleclass’, meant to compliment normal learning in schools for the month of November will also begin on Monday.

Mr. Ukah disclosed that the programme is packaged by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and in conjunction with state Ministry of Information and will be aired between 5pm and 7pm on week days by the ministry’s media partners.

The partners are Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba, Delta Rainbow Television (DRTV), Warri, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Asaba, Quest TV, Ughelli, Quest 93.1 FM, Ughelli, Bridge FM, Asaba, Crown FM, Warri, and Rize 106.7 FM, Warri.

According to the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, the subjects to be taught during the programme are English Studies, National Values, Basic Science and Technology and Mathematics for primary school pupils, then Mathematics and English Studies for Junior Secondary School (JSS) students and Mathematics and English Language for Senior Secondary School (SSS) students.

Mr. Ukah advised pupils and students to make use of the opportunity presented by the programme to consolidate on what they are being taught in school considering the short period of time available for teaching and learning this term.