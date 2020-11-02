International Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists: IKEOGWU CALLS FOR RESTRAINTS

By Johnson Ebigide

As the civil society defenders of the freedom of expression and other critical stakeholders observe the very important International Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists, as recognised by the United Nations Organisation since 2013, today, Monday, November 2, 2020, the Chairman of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, has called on relevant authorities in the state to give Journalists and media workers unfettered opportunity to discharge the onerous task of being the watchdogs in the society.

Comrade Ikeogwu said that Journalists play a critical role in informing and influencing the public about important social issues, adding that Impunity for attack against them would have negative impacts and limit public awareness and constructive debates that are necessary for the overall development of the society and uplifting of humanity.

The labour leader said that now was the time to tell the truth and hold the leaders responsible for their inactions which have caused untold hardship to humanity, adding that journalists should be encouraged to enthrone responsive leadership and accountability in the society.

Comrade Ikeogwu frowned at the constant harassments of Journalists in the course of the discharge of their duties, noting that every critical stakeholder in the development of the state should see journalists as also working towards the actualisation of the Stronger Delta vision of the Okowa Administration.

While commiserating with the families of journalists who must have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties worldwide, as well as media workers that had faced excruciating experiences, Comrade Ikeogwu enjoined journalists to continue to embrace decorous attitude and excellent ethical practices in information gathering and dissemination in the state and beyond.