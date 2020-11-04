A’IBOM FIRST LADY SUES FOR PEACE IN ORUK ANAM LGA; PROVIDES RELIEF MATERIALS TO DISPLACED FAMILIES

Wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to all warring factions in Oruk Anam local government area and its environs to embrace peace and allow development to take place.

She said the recent disturbance that rocked the area led to wanton destruction of lives and property, while many families are left displaced in their homeland.

Speaking at Obio Akpa on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020, when she visited victims of the unrest who are largely women, Dr. Emmanuel frowned at the incessant upheaval in the local government, and appealed to the youths to eschew bitterness and crime.

“I’m sad by the ugly event that has rocked this local government in recent times, I must say that my heart is heavy. While youths in other areas are working and embracing peace for development to locate their areas, my brothers here are busy killing themselves and destroying properties. This is not good at all,” the first lady lamented.

Dr. Emmanuel further called on mothers and stakeholders to talk to their wards to down arms and embrace peace for development in the local government.

While leading in a special praying session for normalcy to return to the affected communities, she also provided relief materials to the affected women, saying it was a token from her.

Stakeholders of the local government area were on ground to register their separate goodwill messages, while also condemning the crisis in strong terms.

Reacting to the kind gesture of the governor’s wife, Mrs. Eno Eshiet from Inen Ikot Eteye village who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked her for coming to their aid in this difficult time.

Reported by Koko Udonquak