Education: NURSERY SCHOOLS TO RESUME ON MONDAY, NOV 9, IN DELTA

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the reopening of public and private nursery schools in the state for the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session with effect from Monday, November 9, 2020.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba today (05/11/2020) indicated that the resumption was reviewed from the scheduled date of January 2021 because of the straightening of the Covid-19 curve and advice from the state Ministry of Health.

While stating that the calendar approved for the 2020/2021 academic session applies to the nursery schools, Mr. Ukah said that Covid-19 protocols applicable to schools have been sent to associations of private schools for onward transmission to all their members, all Heads of Public Primary Schools and other relevant stakeholders.

He cautioned school heads in the state to take extra care in strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols considering the tender ages of children in nursery schools.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner warned that under no circumstances must pupils be kept in school beyond the stipulated school hours, adding that extra classes are not allowed for the pupils.

Mr. Ukah advised parents and guardians to promptly pick their children at the end of school hours, warning of severe sanctions for school heads who flout the conditions outlined for the resumption.

He revealed that the monitoring of schools by officials of the ministry will be scaled up and made more frequent to effectively ensure compliance with the Covid-19 protocols by school authorities.

He advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption date to prepare their children for resumption.