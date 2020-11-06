DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS MUST ADDRESS PRESSING NEEDS OF PEOPLE – Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has formally laid foundation for the 950 beds, Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital at Kasarawa.The Governor said development projects will be meaningless if they are not beneficial to the people.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri,

Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike further advised leaders to always take into cognisance that developmental needs of the people differ. Therefore, effort must be made during project conceptualisation to ensure projects are targeted at addressing the pressing needs of the people who are the intended beneficiaries.

Governor Wike noted that the decision of the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal to build the University Teaching Hospital estimated to cost over N6.6 billion, must be commended as the project will be of immense benefit to vast majority of the people of the State.

The Rivers Governor, who had earlier commissioned Semi Urban 1.5 million gallon per day water scheme at Bodinga, in Bodinga Local Government Area said to be worth N430 million and flagged off the dualisation of Waziri Abbas Road in Sokoto city, said these projects will help improve the lot of the most vulnerable in society and enhance economic activities in the State.

“So many people do not understand that development differ. What is important is, what do the people need. What the people of Rivers State need may not be what the people of Sokoto need and people do not understand that.

“For you to carry out this water project in virtually all the Local Government Areas, you have done well for the people of Sokoto”, he said.

He called for Nigerians to remain united, and urged the people of Sokoto State to continue to support Governor Tambuwal to deliver the dividends of democracy in the State.

Governor Tambuwal explained that investment in the Teaching Hospital became imperative because the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country this year exposed the weakness in the Nigerian health care system.

The Governor said the 950 beds hospital is intended to make quality healthcare accessible to the people of the State.

In addition, he said it will also help in the training of medical students of the University of Sokoto, make the State a Medicare hub and reduce the amount spent by Nigerians on medical tourism.

He further explained that the Semi Urban water projects have been completed in twenty out of the twenty three Local Government Area of the State.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, said the hospital is designed to possess all relevant departments, units and clinics in line with policy for the establishment of tertiary health institution in the country.

According to him, there will be a total of 258 offices, 950 beds, 17 clinics.