IPOB WORKING TO INSTIGATE ANOTHER CIVIL WAR

The Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has warned Igbo to be wary of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra because the outlawed group is working to instigate another civil war.

Governor Umahi who spoke after interacting with people across the Igbo community and listening to the activities of IPOB that culminated in the imposition of curfew in Oyigbo local government area, warned Igbo to be wary of IPOB as the group was “bent on instigating another civil war that will result in the murder of Igbo people.”

Speaking at the Rivers State Government House during a meeting of the South-East governors and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo with the Igbo community in Rivers state the governor said, “I find it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers states to foist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people. Igbo leadership are opposed to this stance by IPOB.”

He said Igbos live in all parts of the country and do not support criminality as he urged Igbos living in the state to respect the government and people of Rivers State.

Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, said the meeting has reinforced the existing relationship between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta. He described Wike as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loved justice as he said people of the Niger Delta and the South East are faced with similar problems in Nigeria.

Nwodo, said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Governor Wike, Igbo businesses have continued to thrive.

A former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili, lauded the Igbo leaders for the peace initiative and decision to visit Wike.

Earlier, Wike said the state would continue to be home to people of the Igbo ethnic nationality.

“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.

“If I hate Igbo, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you,” Wike stated.

Also, present at the meeting were the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Banigo; and former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, among others.

Reported by Marshall Obuzor