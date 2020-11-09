US Presidential Election: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS CONGRATULATES JOE BIDEN, HARRIS

July 31, 2019 – Detroit, Michigan, U.S. – JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS pose for the photo spray during a commercial break at the second of two Democratic Debates in Detroit hosted by CNN and sanctioned by the DNC.(Credit Image: © Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire)

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, on his election as the 46th President of the United States of America.

The caucus in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu also congratulated the US Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris, the first female and first black and Asian American to be elected into this very position in the United States.

“President-elect Joe Biden is a highly proficient administrator, whose wealth of experience as a long standing member of the US legislature and later as Vice President for eight years, is expected to come to bear in his new and onerous task as the 46th President of the United States.

“We urge President-elect Joe Biden to use his presidency to strengthen healthy international collaborations between the United States and other nations of the world, particularly Nigeria as well as Africa and the developing world.

“This is in addition to taking steps to galvanize robust global participations particularly in international organizations, in a manner that reinforces healthy competitiveness, mutual respect, equity and unity of purpose among member countries.

“The Minority Caucus wishes President-elect Joe Biden success in his new task as President of the United States of America,” the statement stated.