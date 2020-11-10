GOV WIKE SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER PROHIBITING TRADING, MOTOR-PARK AROUND REBISI FLYOVER

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has signed an Executive Order prohibiting street trading, illegal market and motor parks along and around the Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt.

This confirmation was contained in a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, which further disclosed that according to the Executive Order, prohibition of street trading, illegal market and motor parks along and around the Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt, takes effect from Monday, 9 November 2020.

The Executive Order is titled: “EXECUTIVE ORDER RVSG – 23 2020 PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 1,3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019.

Excerpt from the Executive Order states: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Sections 1, 3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRC, Governor, of Rivers State, hereby issue the following order: This order shall take effect on Monday 9th day of November 2020 and shall remain in force until further notice.”

The Order states that all forms of street trading, operation of motor parks , markets , roadside vulcanizing and roadside mechanics on, under, or along Rebisi Flyover within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt including the verge thereof is prohibited.

By the Order, no trader or hawker shall display any good outside or in front of any building along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt including the verge.

“No landlord or caretaker of any building or premises shall permit, approve or encourage the display of goods outside or in front of any such building or premises along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides ) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt .

“The Order further States: “Any landlord or caretaker of any building or premises who violates the provisions of paragraph 4 of this Order shall forfeit his building or premises to the Rivers State Government and same shall be acquired for overriding public purpose.”