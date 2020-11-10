GOV WIKE’S DEVELOPMENTAL STRIDES IS TRANSFORMING RIVERS – Dele Momodu

The Publisher of the Ovation International Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has applauded developmental strides by, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to transform Rivers State.

Momodu, stated this during an inspection tour of some of the completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by the Governor Wike’s administration.

His word: “Last week, I interviewed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and he challenged me to come to Rivers State to see the work he is doing. Since on Saturday, I have been here, we have been going round looking at what he has been doing. If you are from Rivers and you have not gone home for years, you may not recognize your way around.

“I know the architecture of Port Harcourt, but from what we have seen today, the landscape is changing drastically and the quality of work is also improving. We can see Julius Berger everywhere. The governor told me he wants projects that would last forever, not projects that he would do and in three or six months, you see potholes everywhere”.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the Governor and pledged to showcase on going massive physical infrastructural development in Rivers State across the world .

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who led Momodu and his team on the tour, said each of the project is a reflection of the conscious and deliberate effort by Governor Wike, to change the narrative about governance.

“What you have seen, it is a conscious and deliberate efforts by a man who has come to change the narrative about governance.

“The Rumuogba Bridge, is the longest flyover bridge in Rivers State. You can see the solid work here being done by Julius Berger. This place used to witnessed a traffic gridlock in the past. There are two major junctions here. In the morning and after close of work, to move from one junction to the other would take you over One hour. So, what has happened here apart from the aesthetics, easier traffic flow will be taking place here. These are signature projects by Mr. Projects.

“His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is not a governor that deceives people with trade images, that is why he challenges anyone who has time to come and see. If you have time all over the world, come and see what is happening in Rivers State. All sectors of the economy and the 23 Local Government Areas have been really impacted” he said.

The Commissioner, also noted that while other states governors hid under the guise of COVID-19 to abandon governance and development, in Rivers State the case was different because of the ingenuity of a visionary Governor.

Projects inspected includes, the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover Bridge, Real Madrid Football Academy, Mother and Child Hospital and the ongoing Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.