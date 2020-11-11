PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2020

#ENDSARS: Delta Online Publishers Forum Holds Public Interactive Session

As part of its cardinal programmes and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSO), the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), is set to bring critical stakeholders together to jaw-jaw in a post #ENDSARS interactive programme, called FRONTLINE.

FRONTLINE is a platform of DOPF, a body of seasoned journalists in online journalism practice, created to provide opportunity for critical segments of the society to air and their share views, create awareness for their thoughts, programmes and activities and by so doing meet the yearnings of the public who seek neutral platforms to make their views known and contribute to state and national discourse.

The event which will hold on Thursday, November 12, 2020, has as its theme: “Aftermath of #ENDSARS: The way forward.” It will hold at Hotel Benizia, Asaba, and time is 11 a.m. prompt.

It will be anchored by the new Vice Chairman of Delta State Chapter of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, is expected to have in attendance, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP. Hafiz Inuwa, the Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Representative of Delta State council of Traditional Rulers, Delta State Commissioner for Information, National youth Council of Nigeria, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Civil Society Organisations, the DSS, Speaker, Delta state house of Assembly, Delta Youth Parliamentarians, Nigerian Bar Association, Nigeria Medical Association and Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, among others.

A communiqué will be issued at the end of the interaction that hopefully will point the way forward for the restoration of peace, friendship and friendliness back to the society for harmonious living.

Signed

CHUKWUDI ABIANDU JOE OGBODU

Chairman, Organising Committee. Secretary, Organizing Committee