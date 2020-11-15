GOV WIKE, OTHERS GRACE NAJIB TAMBUWAL’S WEDDING

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and eminent Nigerian political leaders from across the country, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, attended the wedding of Najib Aminu Waziri and Ameena Umar Tafidah in Argungu, Kebbi State.

Najib, is the son of Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is a long standing personal friend of Governor Wike. While the bride, Ameena, is the daughter of Senator Umar Tafidah.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed in a statement, that the wedding took place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu and was witnessed by teeming families members of the couple, their friends and well wishers.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed delight that the marriage ceremony ended without any hitch and advised the couple to always love each other.

“The advise that I have for the couple, is that they must consistently be each others friend. And, they must ensure that their business is their business, and be prayerful and committed to God in all their endeavours.”

He noted that no marriage is perfect, but emphasized that every marriage requires abundant love and blessing to flourish.

“Many of us as experienced husbands, know that this is a journey that is full of bumps; that it is full of potholes, but it is also full of smooth ride. Our prayer, is that the smooth ride will be more than the bumps.”

He pledged that governors will continue to pray for the couple to be blessed with children that will bring joy to them, to their respective families and their grandparents.

Governor Fayemi, said the array of personalities that traveled from all parts of the country to witness the wedding, is indeed a statement of how glorious, graceful and blessed the couples really are.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, described the wedding as historic.

“This is a historic marriage. Historic in the sense that it is marriage that has created a bridge, bringing people from the South, people from the North, East and West to come together to identify with the Governor of Sokoto State , who is the father of the groom and to share in the joy Senator Tafida who is the father of the bride.”

Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari extends his exceptional congratulations to the couple and share in their joy.

He prayed God to provide prosperity to the couple whose marriage has brought people togethern and further proving that the Governor of Sokoto is indeed a man of the people.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, prayed God to grant the couple fruit of the womb.

“Tambuwal is a bridge builder and you can see that people across the country have assembled here to honour him.

Our prayer is that God will bless the couple. We believe that God will grant them the fruit of the womb.”

Notable personalities at the marriage include the Deputy Speaker.of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

In attendance were the governors of Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara.

Taraba and Yobe state Governors were represented by their Deputies, just as the former Governors of Gombe, Imo and Jigawa, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo Emeka Ihedioha and Alhaji Sule Lamido graced the occasion.