Culture and Tradition, News, Rivers News

KING ATEKE TOM HOSTS RIVERS TRADITIONAL RULERS, AS 9 MEMBERS OF CHIEFS COUNCIL ARE ADMITTED INTO OKRIKA DIVISIONAL COUNCIL OF CHIEFS (Photo Story)

HRM. KING ATEKE MICHAEL TOM

I want to profoundly thank their Royal Majesties and Highnesses for honouring me yesterday, the 14th of November, 2020 with their royal presence, as their friend, brother and colleague, on the occasion of the formal traditional Admittance of 9 members of my Council of Chiefs into the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), that fulfilled all the traditional rites and obligations as required by the revered customs and traditions of the Wakirike People of Rivers State.

I sincerely appreciate most especially the presence of the following Kings:

HRM King Barr, Onyekachi Amaonwu JP. The Eze Eberi Ugo the 9th of Ancient Eberi Omuma Kingdom.

HRM King (Dr) Amb, Sir, Leslie N. Eke JP. The Eze Gbakagbaka, Nyerishi Eli Woji, Nyerishi Mbam Oro-Evo, Eze Oha Evo lll of Grand Evo Kingdom.

HRH Eze Barr, Dr, Temple N. Ejekwu JP. The Paramount Ruler Nyewe-Eli of Rumuogba Kingdom.

HRH King Temple Macdonald Jamala ll JP. O’lema Odual the XIX. The Natural Ruler of the Ancient Odual Kingdom.

I also want to thank all the respected and Noble Chiefs from the Okrika Divisional Council that gracefully honoured me and my Chiefs with their presence.

Thank you for your honour for friendship.

God Bless the King.

HRM. King Ateke Michael Tom

