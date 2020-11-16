Education, Rivers News

Education: RIVERS PUBLIC, PRIVATE, NURSERY, PRIMARY SCHOOLS TO RESUME MONDAY, NOV. 23

RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Public Announcement

This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.

By this announcement all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.

Pupils, Parents and Guardians and the general public should please take note.

SIGNED:

Sir Chidi Adiele
PS Education
For: Prof Kaniye Ebeku
Honourable Commissioner For Education.

