AKPABIO APOLOGISES TO S/SOUTH GOVS, LEADERS, TRADITIONAL RULERS, OVER BOTCHED MEETING WITH PRESIDENTIAL DELEGATION

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has apologised to delegates in Port Harcourt who had arrived for the scheduled meeting of the Presidential Delegation to the South South Region.

The meeting of the Presidential delegation which was to be led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari was called off due to urgent State matters at the eleventh hour.

However, Senator Akpabio who was already in Government House, Port Harcourt met with some of the delegates which included Governors, Traditional Rulers, Opinion Leaders and the Youths and apologized that the meeting had to be rescheduled. The Minister was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei and other officials of the Commission.

Speaking with reporters at Government House, Port Harcourt, Senator Akpabio explained that President Muhammadu Buhari meant well for the South-South Region and appealed to the people to continue to support the administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the region.

He expressed the hope that Stakeholders from the region would engage with the Presidential delegation when the meeting is rescheduled and apologized for the botched meeting.

Source: Anietie Ekong