GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Okowa Appoints Hon Justice Patience Elumeze, Acting President Delta Customary Court of Appeal.

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that following the retirement of Hon. Justice Stella Ogene as President of the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has approved the appointment of Hon Justice Patience Elumeze As Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

The appointment takes effect from Tuesday 17th November, 2020.

Chiedu Ebie Esq.

Secretary to the State Government.