World Diabetes Day: PYRATES CONFRATERNITY GIVES FREE HEALTH SCREENING; SAYS EARLY DETECTION KEY TO LIVING LONGER

– By Abel Johngold Orheruata

Residents of Asaba and environs in Delta State, got free diabetes screening last weekend, as the National Association of Seadogs, aka Pyrates Confraternity, Vito Corsica Deck, joined the rest of the world to mark the World Diabetes Day.

This is in fulfillment of one of their cardinal points, for *”Humanistic Ideals”*.

The screening, which took place at the Vito Corsica Anchor Point, Ankor Point Street, off Okpanam Road, Asaba, was to commemorate the November 14 World Diabetes Day, set aside globally to raise awareness on diabetes.

Addressing newsmen, Dr. John Emethilue, Cap’n, Vito Corsica Deck, charged participants and residents in the State to always check their sugar level, saying that early detection is the key to living longer and healthier.

Dr. John Emethilue noted that the essence of the program was to assist in creating awareness about Diabetes and also offer medical advice for both Diabetic & non Diabetic patients on how to manage their status and control their food/drink intakes.

“Diabetes is not a killer disease, if you detect early and take appropriate food and medications. I advise you to visit your doctor regularly and take your medication as prescribed,” he urged.

While advising the public not to wait till they were diagnosed before they imbibe healthy eating culture, Dr. Emethilue said people should be cautious of the food they eat and avoid much intake of alcohol, but take lots of water and exercise regularly.

Participants thanked the Pyrates Confraternity for bringing such screening closer to them.

It is worthy to note that the National Association of SeaDogs, aka Pyrates Confraternity Vito Corsica Deck, used her medical experts and assistance from non members, to also conduct free *Blood Pressure Screening* for those that may have High Blood Pressure.