EndSARS Protest: OFORJI COMMENDS MOMODU FOR INSPECTION VISIT TO OYIGBO

#ENDSARS Protest: THE CHIEF PUBLISHER OVATION INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE – DELE MOMODU VISITED OYIGBO LGA.

The Executive Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon. Prince Gerald Oforji JP and the team of the foremost journalist, Dele Momodu, embarked on an inspection tour of the Police Stations and Court building, affected during the #EndSARS protest that caused mayhem in Oyigbo LGA.

Recall that on the, 20th of October, 2020 – Oyigbo LGA was subjected to unimaginable trials which emerged from the ENDSARS protests which ultimately snowballed into a full time security emergency.

Virtually every state in Nigeria has recorded their fair share of crises ranging from the initial peaceful demonstrations to full blown violent protests and the hazards associated thereof.

The case of Oyigbo LGA was totally different as it was hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants of INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA, IPOB.

The hoodlums embarked on nefarious activities, condemnable and portends great danger for the overall security in Oyigbo LGA.

Dele Momodu eulogized Governor Wike, stated that, it is worthy to note that the approach adopted by Governor Wike, to impose curfew on the LGA was highly commendable, creatively uncommon and ingenious.

Dele Momodu appealed to the officers and men of the force, not to be deterred or demoralized by the incidents of the past weeks but be assured that, the Government will look into the welfare of the Police and speedily see to the building of new Police stations and other formation.

The Executive Chairman, Hon. Prince Gerald Oforji JP, who described the mayhem unleashed by miscreants and hoodlums that hijacked the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protests as “an unusual and challenging period for the Police Force” pointed out that it was needless and “an ill-wind that blew no one any good”.

The Council Chairman passionately implored the full renewer of Police force commitment to the provision of security of lives and property in the LGA, as was the case before the #ENDSars protests.

The good people of Oyigbo LGA had, before now, enjoyed excellent policing service and wish that the Police force comes fully on stream and return to all the security posts in the LGA, the Council Chairman added.

The Council Chairman, commended the foremost journalist, Dele Momodu and his team, for finding it necessary and expedient, in spite of their tight schedule, to come and commiserate with the men of the Police in Oyigbo LGA, over the unfortunate fallout of the #EndSARS protests.

Hon. Gerald Oforji JP also, expressed deepest appreciation to Governor Wike, for being proactive and acting timely to calm the situation.

Signed:

Nwakanma Stanley Nnamdi

Special Assistant on Media to the Executive Chairman, Oyigbo LGA.