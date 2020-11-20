REPS MINORITY CAUCUS HAILS JONATHAN@63, SAYS HE’S AN OUTSTANDING STATESMAN

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has felicitated the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he marks his 63rd birthday Anniversary.

In a statement on Friday by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus appreciated the exemplary life of the Former President, describing him as an outstanding statesman and quintessential democrat.

“His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, is an extraordinary leader, a shining example of a detribalized Nigerian, whose sense of honesty, humility, selflessness, love for Nigerians as well as commitment and personal sacrifices for the unity and stability of our nation saved her corporate existence and laid the solid foundation for the national unanimity we enjoy as a country today.

“Over the years, as the deputy governor and later governor of Bayelsa state; Vice President and subsequently the President of our dear country, and now a global citizen and statesman, Dr. Jonathan had continued to exhibit uncommon leadership virtues in seeking only the good of our nation and humanity at large.

“As President, Dr. Jonathan led critical reforms that strengthened our national unity, deepened our democracy, reinforced the credibility of our electoral system, nurtured our national economy to become one of the fastest growing in the world, and repositioned the front line sectors of agriculture, education, power, aviation, healthcare, finance, transport among others, to achieve unprecedented productivity level ever in the history of our nation.

“Dr. Jonathan’s approach to politics, particularly, in conceding to unfavorable electoral outcomes, stands him out as the father of modern democracy and a reference point for political sportsmanship all over the world.

“His current role in ensuring the unity, stability and progress of other countries of the world, particularly in Africa, further shows his commitment as a global citizen and leader.”

The Minority Caucus therefore joins other Nigerians, friends, associates and members of the international community in congratulating President Jonathan and praying God to grant him many more years in active service to fatherland and humanity in general.