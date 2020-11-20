RIVERS GOVT TO FACILITATE SITING OF UNIVERSITY FACULTY IN ETCHE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his administration will work to ensure that a faculty of the State University is established in Etche Local Government Area before the end of his tenure in 2023.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the promise during a courtesy visit by the Etche -America Foundation, led by its President, Dr. Richard Nwankwoala at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, 20th November, 2020.

The Governor, said his idea on enhancing economic benefits for rural dwellers and promoting achieving an enduring development also included decentralising faculties of higher institutions and siting some of them in rural areas.

“Basically, I can say that Universities open up rural areas. Moving faculties outside of the main University Campus can develop such areas. It will create economic benefits and development will come too.

“I will talk with the leadership of the State University to find a faculty that can be moved to Etche. You can go home and be assured that before I leave office, one of the faculties will move to Etche,” he said.

The governor noted with pleasure the commitment shown by the leadership of the Etche-America Foundation by drawing up a proposal which contains designs and cost of constructing a Skill Acquisition Centre for youths and women in Etche.

According to the governor, it is novel to find a people who love their community and are willing to practically do things to improve the condition of their people.

He regretted that leaders of other ethnic groups are busy with politics, instead of finding out what they can do for their communities.

The governor assured them of requisite government’s support towards the actualisation of the Etche Skill Acquisition Centre.

“I challenge other ethic nationalities to emulate you and stop playing politics. They should see what they can do for their people.

“Don’t relent. Don’t allow rumour and greed to divide you. Greed destroys families. Don’t also see yourselves as minority that should beg.

“You can do what other people can do. When your leaders work together, they will give strength and forge unity among all Etche people, ” he stated.

Speaking about the ongoing recruitment of 5000 youths into the state civil service, Governor Wike assured the delegation that he will ensure that every local government area will benefits from the exercise.

The governor also counselled on the need for constituencies to elect people who are interested in the development of their areas and confidently speak up to demand it.

Leader of the delegation and chairman of Etche -America Foundation, Dr. Richard Nwankwoala presented a proposal of a skill acquisition centre the group want to build in Etche, which will develop useful skills that will keep youths away from indulging in criminality.

Nwankwoala disclosed that the EAF skill acquisition centre will train the youths in various skills, which includes poultry and fishery; auto-technician, electrical works, plumbing, tilting, welding, leatherwork (shoe and bag making), fashion designing and catering services.

On the Etche delegation were: EAF Secretary General, Mr Patrick Nwankwo, EFA Chairman board of directors, Dominic Amaugwu, Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu among others.