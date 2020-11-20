Rivers NUJ Scribe, Wigodo, Wins Media Personality Award

The State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Rivers State Council, Ike Wigodo has won the 2020 DMONA Media Personality Award for the South East and South South states in Nigeria.

The Online Media Award Of Excellence is a unique and prestigious award confered on people who have distinguished themselves in various disciplines and fields of endeavour including; the Academia, Engineering, Entertainment, the Legal profession as well as medical practice and even in politics.

The organizers of the prestigious Award of excellence on Tuesday, 17th November, released a list of 50 winners out of 1,800 southern Nigerians nominated for the 2020 DMOMA Award edition.

The nominations came from various tribes (Igbo, Efik, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Annan, Ogoni, etc) in 11 states of the old Eastern part of Nigeria (South East and South South).

Some Sources said, Winning DMOMA Award is like winning high profile creative artefacts which can be auctioned for millions of naira in the nearest future.

” It’s the award for the real people who have done something significant for the people”.

Others who won in other categories include the transport Minister, Rt.Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Commissioner for Health, Prof.Princewill Chike and his COVID 19 Response team, Commissioner for Housing, Chief Chinedum Tasia as best Commissioner of the year.

Others are National Network as the Newspaper of the year, Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of the year while Bright Jossy won prolific writer of the year.

The online voting commenced on the 12th of October and ended on the 12th of November, 2020 while the Award night holds on the 12th of December 2020.