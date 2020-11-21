BREAKING: Operation Join APC Or Be Sacked: UMAHI SACKS POLITICAL APPOINTEES IN EBONYI

Operation Join APC Or Be Sacked

SPECIAL PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

In avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of Ebonyians in governance, His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ohaukwu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

They are:

(a) All the Coordinators

(b) All the Executive Assistants, (EAs)

(c) All the Senior Technical Assistants, (STAs)

(d) All the Technical Assistants, (TAs)

(e) All the Liaison Officers and

(f) All the Management Committee Members of Development Centres in Ohaukwu LGA

In view of the above, all the affected former officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday 23rd November, 2020.

Please ensure strict adherence to this directive.

Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Ph.D

Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner