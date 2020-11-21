UIAA Worldwide Re-elect Prof. Adewoye As President; Uzokwe, Lamprez, Others Return to Exco

Professor Elsie Adewoye has been reelected as President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, UIAA, Worldwide.

The election, which was conducted on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the University Ibadan, also saw the return of Dr. Uchenna Uzokwe, as 1st Vice President and Hon. Lamber Iwueke (Lamprez) as PRO respectively, amongst other Exco members.

A statement by the newly re-elected Publicity Secretary/PRO, Hon. Lambert Iwueke reads thus:

Greatest Uites!

About an hour ago, the Election Congress came to an end. It was conducted in a peaceful manner. No rancour, no bullying, no arm twisting.

The following were returned as members of the Executive for a term of two years:

President- Prof. Elsie Adewoye.

1st Vice President- Dr. Uchenna Uzokwe.

2nd Vice President- Chief Francis Odion.

3rd Vice President- Mr. Joseph Akaanan.

Secretary- Prof. Gabriel Nyityo.

1st Asst. Secretary-Mr. Olugbenga Filani.

2nd Asst. Secretary- Chief Uchemadu Abosi.

Pub. Secretary/PRO-Hon. Lambert Iwueke.

Treasurer-Dr. Flora Olaifa.

Social Secretary-Miss Joy Isikwei.

Legal Adviser-Barr. Fidelis Mbadugha.

Ex Officio-1 Dr. Ruth Epochi-Olise.

Ex Officio-2 Norbert Adjemrughwe.

Ex Officio-3 Adewale Alao.

IPP- Chief (Dr.) Kemi Emina.

*Financial Secretary was not filled as the only candidate was disqualified on account of non compliance by his Branch to UIAA Electoral Act. A bye election to fill the vacancy will come up when the Executive Council meets.

To God be the glory.

Hon.(Comrade) Lambert Lamprez C. Iwueke.

Pub. Sec.& PRO.

UIAA, Worldwide.