GOVERNOR WIKE IS HALLMARK MAN OF THE YEAR 2020

BusinessHallmark Newspaper, has named Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike its Man of the Year 2020.

The event which is part of the yearly activities of the Newspaper’s tradition of honouring outstanding individuals and institutions who have affected national development in productive ways was held yesterday at the Civic Centre,Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chief Tola Adeniyi, a member of Business Hallmark Advisory Board and Co-Chair of its Public Policy Forum, said Governor Wike was chosen in recognition of his developmental strides in the state as well as his staunch defense of democracy.

He said the Governor has become the

lightning rod for good governance and true democracy.

“Your choice was not only informed by your remarkable success in Rivers State, but mostly for your inspirational evolution as the poster card of true democracy in Nigeria.

“We recall that the immense challenges which confronted your administration at its inception, raging from insecurity, poor infrastructure and an insipid business environment. It is noteworthy that Your Excellency has responded creatively to these challenges.

“Findings from our team of editors reveal that there is hardly any facet of life which your government has neglected. Most remarkably, Your Excellency has remained steadfast and committed to the ethos of good governance despite the overwhelming and sometimes contrived challenges.

“Our board had no hesitation therefore, in selecting you for this well merited honour,” he stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the State Deputy Governor, Dr(Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo,described the honour as a recognition of the modest people oriented achievements of Governor Wike in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture,sports and human capital development.

According to her, the State remains committed to the rule of law and overall development of the people.

The Deputy Governor who commended Business Hallmark for the honour stated that it would spur the government to do more for the State.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim commended Governor Wike for his courage to contribute to the ethos of good governance.

Commenting on the award, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim described Governor Wike as a visionary and forthright leader who is passionately committed to leaving an enduring legacy for posterity.

Nsirim said that within the last five and half years, Governor Wike has promoted good governance and infrastructural revolution.

Previous winners of the prestigious Man of the Year Award include, former Central Bank Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi, former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko; Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano among others.

PAULINUS NSIRIM

Commissioner for Information and Communications

November 22, 2020