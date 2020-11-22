NO ATTACK ON GOV ZULUM’S CONVOY, SECURITY AIDES; MEDIA AIDE CLARIFIES

A Sunday report by an online media, claiming there was another attack by Boko Haram on the convoy of Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is false. There was neither an attack on the governor directly nor on any component of his convoy.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued on Sunday, November 22, 2020, said Zulum traveled to Baga, spent a day supervising the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no hitch whatsoever.

“For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a “breaking news” by an online news medium, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone.

“The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday, during which he supervised the distribution of food and cash support to 5,000 residents and he assessed major reconstruction and resettlement efforts with no hitch whatsoever.

“While we continually accord respect to all media organizations as supportive partners, we importantly clarify that we have no knowledge of the breaking news” in question.

“As members of the public can testify, it is the culture and principle of Professor Zulum to say things as they are, and in this case, it is what it is- no attack whatsoever. Any media organization that wants further clarification may wish to contact the Nigerian military.

“Meanwhile, Governor Zulum appreciates all well wishers, and he gratefully commends armed forces and civilian volunteers for the relentless efforts to fully regain lasting peace in Borno State” the statement said.

Social media watchers are speculating that the report which Governor Babagana Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, may have alluded to in his statement, is connected to the story published by leading Online News portal, Sahara Reporters, on Sunday, 22nd November, which stated that: “Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday again ambushed an advance team of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, at Ja’alta along Gajiram to Monguno Road, killing seven soldiers and members of Civilian-JTF, security sources told SaharaReporters.

“The insurgents attacked the convoy on their way to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area as a security detail to Zulum, who is is spending two days with other government officials in the town to distribute food items to newly resettled displaced persons”.