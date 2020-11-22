STATE-WIDE BROADCAST BY GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE, ON 22ND NOVEMBER, 2020

A STATE-WIDE BROADCAST

BY, GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE, CON, GSSRS, POS, 22nd NOVEMBER, 2020.

My Dear Good People of Rivers State.

2. As you know our promise to construct and five flyovers to ease the perennial traffic challenges and accelerate socio-economic development of the State is well on course.

3. We delivered and commissioned the first of the initial five flyovers, (the Rebisi flyover) to the glory of God and the good of our State, while construction work on the rest has reached advanced levels of completion.

4. Indeed, the Okoro-nu-do flyover is next on the line to be delivered and commissioned, latest, in the first quarter of 2021.

5. Two days ago, the State Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the constructing of the sixth flyover along the Oro-Abali (Kaduna street) intersection of Aba road to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

6. We wish to thank the people of Rivers State for your cooperation and understanding for the challenging traffic situation you have endured due to the simultaneous construction of five flyovers in the capital city, Port Harcourt.

7. We wish to further appeal for your understanding for the similar traffic challenges that you may encounter in connection with the ongoing construction of the Oro-Abali flyover as well as the newly proposed 7th flyover to traverse Ikokwu to Azikiwe Street.

8. I assure you that the traffic challenges would be temporary as we have the commitment of Julius Berger to speed up and deliver these jobs within the stipulated timelines.

9. Furthermore, the Rivers State Government is seriously disturbed by the recent upsurge of cult activities and related violence and killings around the adjoining areas of the Okoro-nodu flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

10. We have repeatedly warned misguided youths that engaging in cultism is abhorrent anti-social behaviour in our society.

11. We shall therefore spare no efforts to deal appropriately with anyone who decides to disturb peace and security in our neighbourhoods with cult activities and associated violence and killings.

12. As part of measures to tackle this menace therefore, Government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-nodu flyover up to one-kilometer radius from Saint Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020.

13. Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice.

14. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.

15. Security agencies are directed to enforce strict compliance with the curfew and arrest and summarily prosecute any person, trader or vehicle that may attempt to violate the curfew.

16. Again, we wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes and dealt with accordingly.

17. We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the State by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.

18. Once again, thank you and may God bless you all.