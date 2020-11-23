DEP. SPEAKER WASE LAUDS ONOFIOK LUKE FOR TRAINING COUNCILLORS, AS ELUMELU, OTHER LEGISLATORS GRACE EVENT

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Idris Wase has described the training sponsored by Member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Onofiok Luke for Thirty one Councillors from his constituency, as noble and first of its kind.

Hon. Wase who spoke on behalf of the House stated this today at the opening ceremony of the two day Leadership Masterclass training at GOTNI Leadership Centre in Abuja.

The Deputy Speaker said that the action of Rep. Luke has demonstrated a progressive mind who wants the best for his people. He charged the Councillors to take full advantage of what the training will offer them.

Wase said that Rep. Luke has not betrayed the confidence reposed in him when he was handed the responsibility of preciding over a sensitive Committee as the Federal Judiciary as Chairman.

Delivering the keynote address, Senate, Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe described Luke as a good product that has always attracted quality people. He said that Luke has demonstrated character by keeping to his promise to the Councillors to offer them the training. He called on the Councillors to always exhibit character, courage and competence.

Chairman on the occasion, the House Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu said that the action of Hon. Luke has beaten other Legislators to it, by bringing his Councillors to come for the leadership programme, describing it as highly commendable.

According to him, “This man is empathic to your plight because he wants you to be a better person tomorrow. And that informs why he has brought you here, to GOTNI Leadership Centre, to have the best and equate yourself to those who went to Harvard.”

Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Akpatason who spoke about representation told the Councillors to understand that as elected representatives, they are the servants of the people. He advised that they realise the responsibility they owe the people.

Rep. Luke in his opening remarks said he was elated to be amongst the individuals considered the closest to the people at the grassroot. He said, “to have thirty one Councillors assemble at this Leadership training Centre gives me great satisfaction and fulfilment.”

“I must admit, the willingness and excitement you expressed regarding my commitment to enroll you for this programme , gave me the necessary motivation to believe that we are turning a new page in our quest for exploring our Human resource capacity as a panacea for our National development.”

“Let me state here that my commitment to a comprehensive human capacity development has always been the cornerstone of my agenda in public service. This has remained a core value that I uphold”, Luke added

Rep. Luke described the training as a fulfilment of his campaign promise to the Councillors. According to him, “this training is the manifestation of my earnest heart desire for these Honourable Councillors. It comes at a great cost for me, but I have taken satisfaction in the outcome and benefits available for you. I believe that you will emerge better leaders from this training.”

The two day training will cover several subject on leadership.