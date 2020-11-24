Breaking: S/SOUTH LEADERS DEMAND IMMEDIATE COMPLETION OF EAST/WEST ROAD, PRIVATIZATION OF REFINERIES, RELOCATION OF MULTINATIONALS, OIL SUBSIDIARIES TO REGION, OTHERS

At the Presidential meeting with leaders of South South region in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 24, 2020:

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, is leading the federal government delegation to the meeting.

The six Governors and leaders in the zone in a common position presented by Chairman of South South Governor’s Forum, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, made the following demands:

1. Immediate relocation of headquarters of oil multinational to their operational bases in the South South region.

2. Immediate relocation of government-owned oil subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to the South South region.

3. Immediate completion of East-West road under construction.

4. Immediate privatisation of the two refineries in Port Harcourt and the one in Warri for effectiveness.

5. Call for release of all funds due NDDC and that henceforth, all NDDC projects MUST be done in consultation with State Governors.

6. Reactivation of sea ports in Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri. Then, the Lagos to Calabar railine.

7. True federalism, resource control, fair revenue sharing and State Police, the best ingredients to achieving a better Nigeria.

