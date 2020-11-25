REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU, CONGRATULATES ATIKU ABUBAKAR AT 74

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of his 74th birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as an extraordinary personality, a courageous leader and untiring patriot, whose sacrifices and dedication towards the unity, stability and development of Nigeria are valued across all the divides.

“Indeed, Atiku Abubakar has distinguished himself as a detribalized Nigerian, a unifier and quintessential democrat, who has remained undeterred in his quest for justice, equity as well as respect for rule of law and principle of federal character, as sin qua non for a virile, stable and prosperous Nigeria, in keeping with the visions of our finding fathers.

“His candidature as the Presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the 2019 general election remains an undisputed demonstration of the ability of Nigerians, across board, to unite in pursuit of their aspiration for a better country.

“Despite the challenges, Atiku Abubakar has continued to demonstrate his love for the nation through his wise counsel and contributions on ways to revamp our economy and secure our nation at this critical time,” Hon Elumelu state

Elumelu therefore, salutes Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his 74th birthday and prays God to grant him more wisdom as he continues in his service to the nation.