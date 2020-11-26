Education: CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT DESIGNED TO SOLVE SOCIETAL PROBLEMS – Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the society is best served by it’s educational community when the curriculum is designed, developed and deployed to solve the problems of the society in which it exists.

Senator Okowa made the the disclosure in Asaba yesterday (25/11/2020) during the opening ceremony of a workshop on Curriculum Revision and Development of Scheme of Work, organised by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The Governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edebvie, stated that curriculum revision was an important part of academic work.

He said that the policy trust of his administration in education sector was aimed at providing the highest quality education in a safe and supportive learning environment.

Senator Okowa, who emphasised that curriculum should enable the products of educational institutions to posses critical thinking skills, independent learning skills, team work and leadership skills, entrepreneural as well as self, social and ethical awarenes, said that the workshop should ensure the availability of scheme of work that would not breakdown the content areas and activities that schools could cover on weekly and termly basis.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who said that curriculum was the fulcrum for achieving systematic implementation of the desired strategies, noted that curriculum development was also the main vehicle for transmitting cultural heritage of the past and present members of the society.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner stated the last workshop was organised by his ministry for the development of scheme of work in 2012 and commended Governor Okowa for his administration’s priority on education.

Mr. Ukah said that since the societal needs and aspirations were constantly changing, the curriculum content should be dynamic, reflecting the contemporary and anticipated societal values needs, challenges and aspirations, adding that school curricular needed to be constantly reviewed to keep pace with global trends and developmental changes in the society.

He attributed pupils and students poor reading culture to misappropriation of ICT, saying that teachers appeared not to grapple adequately with contemporary and innovative teaching techniques.

The workshop will come to an end on December 3, 2020.