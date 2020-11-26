RIVERS GOVT AFFIRMS DETERMINATION TO COMPLETE OGONI-OPOBO-ANDONI UNITY ROAD PROJECT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has restated commitment of his administration to complete the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road project within the lifespan of his administration.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike, gave the assurance when the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja led a delegation of Chiefs, Elders and Women Leaders on courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, on November 26, 2020.

The visit was to inform the governor and also invite him to be their special guest of honour at the planned Opobo Kingdom Sesquicentenary celebration that will hold between 24th and 28th December, 2020.

Governor Wike said the unity road project is important to his administration, which is why it must be completed and also to fulfil the promise he made to the Amayanabo that his people would drive home by road this December.

“The road to Opobo Town must be completed. It is a project that is key. I take it personal because I can’t be governor and it is not done.

“I had promised to make it possible for Opobo people to travel home by road this December. I will do everything humanly possible to fulfil that promise,” he said.

The governor also directed the state Surveyor General to commence surveying and measuring of the land in Opobo kingdom that was recently reclaimed by the State Government so that the land can be allocated to the benefitting families.

Governor Wike who expressed regrets that Nigeria hardly rewards hard work and people who have contributed so much to further its growth, particularly noted the landmark achievements of Prof. Sylvanus Cookey when he was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt

According to the governor, Opobo people must continue to protect their rich history, do nothing to undermine it, and assured them of government’s support towards the success of the activities to celebrate the 150 years of the establishment of Opobo Kingdom.

On his part Governor Wike commended Opobo LGA as a peaceful LGA that js been very supportive of the Government. He assured the Amayanabo of Opobo and members of the committee of the state Government’s commitment to the completion of the Andoni Opobo Unity Road. He went on to pledge the support of the State Government to the anniversary..

Governor Wike who noted that the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom and his people have been very supportive of his administration and conducted themselves peacefully, urged them to continue in such stead and be assured that they will not be disappointed.

Earlier, in his presentation, His Majesty, King (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Amanyababo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, noted that the recent victory of the state government at the Supreme Court over the disputed Suku Oil Well on the Bayelsa-Rivers States’ boundary is another feat for Governor Wike and this has added to other giant development strides that have been driven to change life and landscape of the state.

King Jaja who is also the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council said Opobo Kingdom and the people have lined up several activities to celebrate Opobo Kingdom as they mark 150 years of its establishment.

He told governor Wike that the people have invited him to be their Special Guest of Honour on the 28th December 2020 when there shall be a symbolic display of the landing of King Jaja of Opobo on the shore of a new kingdom.

The Opobo’s sesquicentennial (150 year) memorial celebration sesquicentennial celebration which commences on the 24th of December, under the supervision of the celebration committee led by Prof S.J.S Cookey, is planned to run till the new year.

The committee was at the Governmemt House to brief the Governor of the sesquicentennial anniversary and extend an invitation to the state government