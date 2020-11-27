HOSTCOM INAUGURATES UKWA-EAST CHAPTER

The Abia state leadership of Host Communities Of Nigeria Producing Oil And Gas ably led by the state Chairman Chief Maxwell Nwagbara, today inaugrated the Ukwa-East Chapter of HOSTCOM.

In his speech Chief Maxwell Nwagbara encouraged the newly inaugrated executives to be resolute, working effectively inline with the rules and regulations of HOSTCOM.

Addressing the newly inaugrated executives, the Chairman Ukwa-East Council Of Traditional Rulers; HRH Eze Tony Wabara (Mbele 1 Of Ohambele Ancient Kingdom), adviced the executives to work with their respective traditional rulers in the discharge of their duties.

In his closing remarks Comrade Ukaegbu Mezie Emmanuel thanked the antendees on behalf of the newly inaugrated executives, promising to live up to expectations in their bid to achieve the core objectives of HOSTCOM.

The event held at Obohia had in attendance, traditional rulers cut across Ukwa-East Communities, Community leaders, youths and women representatives amongst others.