STATE-WIDE MONTHLY SANITATION EXERCISE HOLDS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, IN RIVERS, AS RIWAMA ANNOUNCES RESTRICTION of MOVEMENT DURING PERIOD

Press Statement

State-Wide Monthly Sanitation Exercise Holds Saturday, November 28, 2020

…As RIWAMA Announces Restriction of Movement During The Period

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s State-wide Sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, November 28, 2020, across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 7am – 10am.

In a statement, the RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah enjoined all Local Government Council Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State, all Councilors, Paramount Rulers, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Youth Councils and other groups to ensure full participation of the people in their respective areas.

Bro. Obuah also appealed to security agencies, particularly Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

Bro. Obuah warned against converting the period of the sanitation exercise to street trading, footballing and other social activities stressing that defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted before the Sanitation Court that would be sitting at the RIWAMA premises on Saturday, November28, 2020.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

While urging the people of the State to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro. Obuah reiterated the uncompromised commitment of the Agency (RIWAMA) in ensuring that Rivers State remains clean and healthy for the citizenry

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),

Thursday, November 26, 2020.