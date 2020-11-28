Breaking: BOKO HARAM BEHEADS 44 FARMERS IN BORNO WHILE HARVESTING RICE; PRESIDENT BUHARI DESCRIBES KILLINGS AS INSANE

At least 43 farmers in Borno State were beheaded by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday, a member of the House of Representatives has said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has already condemned the beheading of the Borno farmers by Boko Haram, describing the killings as insane.

Veteran Journalist and Boko Haram expert analyst, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, writing on his verified Twitter handled @BabajideOtitoju confirmed the gruesome killings when he twitted thus: “I just spoke with a lawmaker representing Jere local government, Borno state. He confirmed that 43 farmers were indeed beheaded in Koshebe village, near Zabamari. Sad day for our country“.

Ahmed Satomi, representing Jere federal constituency, said the attack happened on Saturday, November 28 around Zabarmari rice field.

The farmers were harvesting their crops when the insurgents attacked them because, “they had on Friday, November 27, disarmed and arrested a Boko Haram gunman who had been tormenting them”

According to the lawmaker, “Farmers and fishermen were killed in cold blood, We have so far received 44 corpses from the farms and we are preparing for their burials tomorrow by God’s grace.”

Other sources also confirmed the killing, saying the farmers, “were rounded up and summarily slaughtered by the armed insurgents”.

Hassan Zabarmari, a former chairman of a rice farmers association in the State, said: “It was a sad incident that took place at about 11 am today [Saturday, November 28].”

“The farmers were attacked at the Garin-Kwashebe rice field, and according to reports reaching us since afternoon, about 40 of them were killed,” Zabarmari told Premium Times on phone.

Reacting to the killings, President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, condemned the beheadings as insane and while noting that the Federal government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory, added that the entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

The statement reads thus:

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDEMNS AS INSANE, BOKO HARAM KILLING OF FARMERS IN BORNO STATE.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

President Buhari said the government had

given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 28, 2020