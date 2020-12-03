Exclusive: DELTA PDP RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR LOCAL GOVT ELECTIONS

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has released guidelines for the forthcoming Delta State Local Government elections slated for March 6, 2021.

A Press release by the state party chairman, Olorogun (Barr) Kingsley Esiso, made available to Flashpointnews online, indicates that: Sales Of Forms To Aspirants will commence on: Friday, 11th – Wednesday, 16th December, 2020, while Screening Of Aspirants will be done from: Thursday, 17th – Friday, 18th December, 2020.

The Wards Congress to elect Councillorship Candidates and 3 ad-hoc delegates will hold on: Monday, 21st December, 2020, while Appeals arising from the councillorship primaries and 3 ward ad-hoc delegates election, will be heard on: Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

The Party Primaries to elect the Chairmen to fly the party’s flag during the LG election comes up on: Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020.

The full press statement reads thus:

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ( PDP ) DELTA STATE

LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCIL GENERAL ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR 6TH MARCH, 2021, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRIMARIES, TIME-TABLE

1. SALES OF FORMS TO ASPIRANTS

Friday, 11th – Wednesday, 16th December, 2020.

2. SCREENING OF ASPIRANTS

Thursday, 17th – Friday, 18th December, 2020.

3. APPEALS ARISING FROM SCREENING

Saturday, 19th December, 2020.

4. WARD CONGRESS TO ELECT COUNCILLORSHIP CANDIDATES AND 3 AD-HOC DELEGATES.

Monday, 21st December, 2020.

5. APPEALS ARISING FROM COUNCILLORSHIP PRIMARIES AND 3 WARD AD-HOC DELEGATES ELECTION.

Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

6. PARTY PRIMARIES (CHAIRMEN )

Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020.

7. PARTY RUN-OFF PRIMARIES ( IF ANY)

Monday, 28th December, 2020.

8. CONSIDERATION OF APPEALS ARISING FROM CHAIRMANSHIP PRIMARIES.

Tuesday, 29th December, 2022.

OLOROGUN (BARR) Kingsley Esiso

STATE PDP CHAIRMAN