Delta LGA Election: SDP RELEASES GUIDELINES

Ahead of the March 6th, 2020 Local Government Election in Delta State, the Social Democratic Party SDP, has released guidelines for all aspirants.

According to a press statement signed by the Chairman of the party in the state, Ambassador Oke Idawane (JP), and made available to journalists in Asaba, the Sale of Forms will commence on Monday 7th to 14th December, 2020.

The statement further said Screening Of All Aspirants take place between 16th and 17th December while Ward primaries to elect Councillorship candidates takes place across the 500 DSIEC Wards on 23rd December.

According to the statement, LGA primary holds on 27th December, across the 25 LGAs in the state.

The party chairman then urged all aspirants to abide by the guidelines, just as he noted that waivers have been given to new members who share the ideas of SDP, to also avail themselves of the opportunity to contest to serve their people.