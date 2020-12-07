OCHOR CONDEMNS ASSASSINATION OF AUSTIN EMU, DELTA ANTI-CULT LEADER

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has condemned the Saturday, 5th December, 2020, assassination of Mr. Ogu-Chinuwa Austyne Emuamaka, the Leader of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, calling it a saddened incident.

The Deputy Speaker who was reacting to the news of Mr. Emuamaka’s suspected assassination, added that his death is one death too many in our society, which of recent had been riddled with different forms of assassinations.

In a press statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, he said that the killing of any human being by a fellow human is cruel, and should be condemned by all well meaning Nigerians, as any form of life is sacred before God and man.

He stated that the late Emuamaka’s work as an anti-cult fighter had over the years brought sanity to many communities in Delta State, as he at various times undertook enlightenment campaigns to many communities and institutions of learning advocating against cult activities, highlighting its disadvantages.

The Deputy Speaker further stated that with the rise in all forms of insecurity in the state, and increasing number of cult related attacks in Delta state, since after the #Endsars protest there is the need to continue the war against any form of criminality such as cultism.

Hon Ochor in his tribute, described the fallen Anti-Cult Chief as one of the finest Ndokwa Youths, who had the passion for a safe and better society, where peace and harmony reigns.

“The news of the death of Mr. Austin Emu, the Leader of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in Delta State was one bad news too many. His death is saddening. Delta State, and Ndokwa has lost one of its finest.”

“His efforts to fight cult activities had been so encouraging. He was passionate about it, going from communities, liaising and bonding with government agencies and non-governmental organisation to campaign against all form of cultism in our society.’

He however, called on the relevant authourities to investigate, and find the killers of Mr. Emu, advising that the war against cult activities should not die.

“I call on the police and all security agencies to investigate, and ensure that those who had committed the heinous crime are brought to justice. The war against all form of cultism should be sustained. It should not be allowed to die,” he said.