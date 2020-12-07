Zik Prize in Leadership Award: REPS MINORITY LEADER HAILS OKOWA

The Minority Leader ofs the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated the Delta State Governor, Senator ( Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa on the Zik Prize in leadership Award for Good Governance bestowed on him by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, PPRAC.

In a statement on Monday 7th December, 2020, Hon Elumelu described the award as well deserved, saying that Governor Okowa as the Governor of Delta State has continued to display uncanny Leadership qualities in running the affairs the State.

He lauded the efforts of the Governor in infrastructural and human capital development in the State and said that his Leadership acumen is uncommon and exceptional.

“The Zik Prize in Leadership Award for Good Governance is another proof of your sound leadership qualities which you have brought to bear in the running of the affairs of our dear State.

“Delta State under your leadership has continued to witnessed unprecedented socio- economic development as a result of your sincerity, transparency and the fear of God you have brought to bear in the Governance of the state.

“As one of the respected leaders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, there is no doubt that the party has also benefitted immensely from your excellent Leadership qualities, ” the Minority leader said.

He commended the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, PPRAC for the honour done the Governor and prayed God to continue to direct and prompt the actions of the Governor as he leads the people of the State to a Stronger Delta.