PRESS STATEMENT

8th December, 2020

DELTA PDP DENOUNCES MURDER OF AUSTYNE EMUAMAKA, ANTI-CULT VOLUNTEER CORPS LEADER

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has expressed disaffection and dissatisfaction with the activities of cultists and the penchant for the murder of persons.

The party, while reacting to the cold-blooded murder of anti-cult crusader, late Mr. Ogu-Chinuwa Austyne Emuamaka, leader of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, on Saturday 5 December, 2020 by persons suspected to belong to cult groups, described the killing as cruel and quite unbecoming.

PDP in a Press Statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza denounced the killing of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps leader, describing it as brutal, dastardly, and wicked.

It is quite an unfortunate development at a time and age when all hands should be on deck to co-operate with the Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led dynamic administration of the PDP to build a SMART, prosperous, and Stronger Delta, there are on the prowl some unscrupulous persons going about with malicious, spiteful, vindictive, and vicious intentions against their compatriots.

He called on the security agencies not to rest on their oars in going after and apprehending the forces behind the killing of Mr. Ogu-Chinuwa Austyne Enuamaka. Arresting and bringing them to face justice is the only means of assuaging the pains inflicted on the family, well-wishers, and the psyche of the generality of Deltans. It is the duty of the police and other security agencies to fish out the murderous elements, thereby sending a resounding signal that cult killing activities are anathema and unacceptable in Delta.

The Delta PDP wishes to commiserate with the family of late Austyne Emuamaka, and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss.

Rest In Peace, 007.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.