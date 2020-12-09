Aniagwu, Delta Info Commissioner, Assures Of Early Completion Of Delta NUJ Press Centre In 2021

– By Johnson Ebigide

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, has given the assurance of an early completion and commissioning in 2021 of the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr. Aniagwu gave the assurance when the Chairman of the council of the NUJ in the state, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, led some journalists in the state to pay him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

The commissioner congratulated Comrade Ikeogwu and other members of his council for their victory at the recently conducted election of the union in the state, adding that the peaceful conduct of the election was commendable.

He said that the union press centre along the popular Miriam Babangida Way in Asaba would not only be completed before May, 2021, but would be furnished and commissioned by the state government for the union to occupy, adding that the welfare of members of the union in the state would continue to receive premium considerations by the state government.

The commissioner commended the initiative of Comrade Ikeogwu to float various ventures through which the union could be independently sponsored, adding that necessary machinery should be put in place to ensure regular payment of professional fees and checkoffs dues by members to boost the financial base of the union in the state, just as he urged for regular update of the union compendium to accommodate newly qualified members.

Mr. Aniagwu enjoined Comrade Ikeogwu to bring on board all members of the union in the state, including those that opposed his aspirations to become the chairman, adding that there was the urgent need to heal the wound of defeat of those that lost out in the election, just as he maintained that being a leader of the union should not jeopardise the discharge of ones official duties for which one was being regularly paid as a civil servant in the state.

He disclosed that not only would the two broadcast outfits owned by the state government, the Delta State Broadcasting Service (DBS) in Asaba and Warri, receive major facelifts in the 2021 fiscal year, but both stations would be unified in their broadcasts in the state, adding that necessary working tools would be provided for staff of the state owned newspaper, The Pointer.

Earlier, Comrade Ikeogwu thanked the commissioner for his pivotal role in maintaining the peace before, during and after the union election in the state, adding that the visit was to officially introduce members of his Exco to the commissioner.

The union leader pleaded with the commissioner to facilitate an early completion of the union press centre in Asaba by the state government, adding that the leadership of the union in the state had started planning on how to boost the financial base of the state council through some business investments.

He commended the commissioner for turning around the Pointer Newspaper for effective productivity, adding that such face lifting of the newspaper outfit should be extended to the two broadcast stations owned by the state government, just as he promised a robust propagation of the policies and programmes of the state government by journalists in the state.